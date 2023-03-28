Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 21,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

