321 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

