Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 1,447 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHF opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

