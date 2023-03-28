Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.