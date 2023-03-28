Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
