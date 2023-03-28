Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.