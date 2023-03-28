Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE PWR opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

