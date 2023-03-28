Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 3,485 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 38,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 471,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

