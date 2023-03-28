Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $43,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.92) to GBX 3,600 ($44.23) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

