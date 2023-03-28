1,138 Shares in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,038,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VanEck Gaming ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

VanEck Gaming ETF Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

