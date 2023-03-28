Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,287 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

