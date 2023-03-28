Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 492 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

