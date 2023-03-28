PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,256 VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.78.
VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile
