Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.92. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.11 and a 12-month high of $213.28. The company has a market cap of $245.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.