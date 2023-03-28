PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,930 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,869.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 748,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 710,224 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

