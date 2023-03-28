SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,767.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.81.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.