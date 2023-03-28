Critical Comparison: Solid Power (SLDP) and Its Peers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Solid Power to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -55.59 Solid Power Competitors $730.49 million $11.77 million 3.91

Solid Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 90.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.30%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power competitors beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

