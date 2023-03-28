Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $74.22

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.