Comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auddia and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 96.75 -$14.01 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.16 $79.62 million ($3.04) -0.96

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auddia and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.64%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Auddia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79%

Volatility & Risk

Auddia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Auddia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

