Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) versus Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Head-To-Head Survey

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 6.62% 11.99% 3.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 9.94 $21.66 million N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts $856.26 million 1.61 $56.71 million $0.34 25.76

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00 Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

