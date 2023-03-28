Comparing Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) & Its Peers

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 730 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -1.54% -69.28% 1.88%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.65 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.55 billion $7.65 million 24.07

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 590 887 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 78.75%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition competitors beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

