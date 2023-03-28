Comparing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Conifer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -10.18% -61.30% -4.60% Atlas Financial N/A N/A -32.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Conifer and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential downside of 14.63%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Conifer has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conifer and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $104.89 million 0.19 -$10.68 million ($1.13) -1.45 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.11 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conifer beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Atlas Financial

(Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.