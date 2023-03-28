PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR to $46.67 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

