Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.