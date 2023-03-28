Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $108.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

