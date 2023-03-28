T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $100.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.56 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

