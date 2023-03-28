Brokerages Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $1,397.50

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.36. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $100.83.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About DSV A/S

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.