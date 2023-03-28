Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of TDC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $41,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $34,371,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

