Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.