GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $483,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

