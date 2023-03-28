Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Financial Analysis

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Pjsc Lukoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $18.48 billion 3.51 $4.10 billion $3.36 11.94 Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion N/A $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Shin-Etsu Chemical. Pjsc Lukoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shin-Etsu Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 26.32% 19.62% 16.65% Pjsc Lukoil N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Pjsc Lukoil on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

