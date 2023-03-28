Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) vs. Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil N/A N/A N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 26.32% 19.62% 16.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pjsc Lukoil and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion N/A $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45 Shin-Etsu Chemical $18.48 billion 3.51 $4.10 billion $3.36 11.94

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Shin-Etsu Chemical. Pjsc Lukoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shin-Etsu Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Pjsc Lukoil on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business. The PVC/Chlor-Alkali Business segment provides PVC, caustic soda, methanol, and chloromethane. The Silicone Business segment provides silicones. The Specialty Chemicals Business segment provides cellulose derivatives, silicon metal, polyvinyl alcohol, and synthetic pheromones. The Semiconductor Silicon Business segment provides silicon wafer products. The Electronics and Functional Materials Business segment provides rare earth magnets, coating materials, photomask blanks, oxide single crystals, and liquid fluoroelastomers. The Diversified Business segment includes processed plastics, international trading, engineering, ad information processing. The company was founded on September 16, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

