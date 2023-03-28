Head to Head Contrast: Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) versus Its Competitors

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 1004 3609 7802 181 2.57

Profitability

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 535.49%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,302.15% -152.90% -26.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.28 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.12 billion $56.99 million -4.94

Alpha Tau Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

