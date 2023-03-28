Analyzing Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35% Northrim BanCorp 22.87% 14.13% 1.16%

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.11 $9.00 million $3.95 6.95 Northrim BanCorp $129.19 million 2.07 $30.74 million $5.27 8.90

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Wayne Savings Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

