S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Critical Review

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S4 Capital and Stran & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.79 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares S4 Capital and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for S4 Capital and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S4 Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats S4 Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. It also provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services in delivering digital product design, engineering services, and delivery services. S4 Capital plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

