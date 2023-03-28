Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Financial Contrast

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tokyo Electron pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microchip Technology has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.66% 34.69% 24.52% Microchip Technology 25.73% 50.01% 18.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 3 0 0 2.00 Microchip Technology 0 5 11 1 2.76

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tokyo Electron and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $90.58, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Microchip Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 3.21 $3.57 billion $5.88 15.64 Microchip Technology $6.82 billion 6.23 $1.29 billion $3.69 21.02

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Microchip Technology. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Tokyo Electron on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

