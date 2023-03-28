LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head to Head Analysis

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 2.73 -$48.73 million ($0.26) -34.12 Versus Systems $770,000.00 8.81 -$17.85 million ($7.26) -0.09

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 1 3 0 2.17 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,441.08%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -8.42% -26.71% -10.28% Versus Systems -843.35% -70.42% -56.01%

Volatility and Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

