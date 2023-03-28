Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $127.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

