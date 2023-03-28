Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $127.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

LSI stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

