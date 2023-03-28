FY2023 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $153.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

