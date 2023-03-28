FY2023 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $7.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

DRI opened at $153.80 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

