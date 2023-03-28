Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $74.22

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

