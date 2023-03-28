Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $44.30

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 in the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in Zillow Group by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 183,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.68. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $54.59.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

