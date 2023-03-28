Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.68. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

