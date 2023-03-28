The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,445,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $41,341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

