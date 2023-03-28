The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

