Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $10.38

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

