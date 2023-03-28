GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $483,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

