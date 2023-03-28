SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 455.56%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,365 shares of company stock worth $2,174,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 105.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

