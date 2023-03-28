boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

