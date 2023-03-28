CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

CommScope Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CommScope by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CommScope by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 628,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.